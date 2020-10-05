DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for the name of a dance hall that stood on a hill in Lisbon. I believe it burned down in the late 1950s or early 1960s. — Terry, no town

ANSWER: Let’s start a conversation here and see what we come up with. Readers, if you have memories and stories of this dance hall, please share!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need to have my boots repaired and I don’t know where to do this. Is there anyone in the immediate area that still does this? There certainly is a need for this service! — No name, Minot

ANSWER: Take a little leaf-peeping trip over to Lisbon Falls and visit Paul Rowland, a cobbler who recently moved his longtime business from Westbrook to Lisbon at 350 Lisbon Road, Route 196 just down the road on the right from the post office coming from Lisbon Falls. You can reach out to Paul at 854-4338.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are looking for a two-draw fireproof file cabinet for our school nurse at St. Dominic Academy. If anyone has one available and no longer uses it, please call 783-9323 and speak to Mrs. Langlois. We are willing to purchase pending the cost. — Cecile, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hoping someone can tell me where to find an “Indian” blanket for a full-size bed. I have called different places, but no one has them or even knows where to find them. Thank you for any information you may be able to provide. — Jean, Lisbon

ANSWER: The Southwest Indian Foundation (1-800-504-2723) is a resource for these blankets and other products made by members of the Navajo, Hopi, and Zuni tribes. Macy’s (1-800-289-6229) is another store that sells beautiful blankets.

There are many places to shop online, including Mexicali Blues (mexicaliblues.com) and Pendleton Wool (https://www.pendleton-usa.com/blankets/featured-blankets/native-american-artists/).

Readers, if you know of local shops, please let us know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice’s Annual Hospice Fundraiser Autumn Night Out celebrates 17 years of raising money for hospice care in our community. The event has raised nearly $450,000 since inception. This year’s event is a virtual event: Autumn Night In.

The online auction will be open from 6 p.m. Oct. 23 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. People can access the event through Androscoggin’s website and social media page, or can directly register to bid.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and local businesses, there are many items to choose from at every price point. Items will be added daily. This year a special fundraiser will support Androscoggin’s Hospice House Kitchen Renovation slated for 2021. In honor of the Hospice House, Sprig Woodworks in Solon has crafted 100 Maine Cherry Spatulas to be sold for $100 each. Sales will support the new kitchen project. For the past decade the kitchen has been dearly loved by over 6,000 patients and families. The renovation will provide additional seating, a family area, and new environmental and safety improvements. For FMI: https://androscoggin.org/events/autumn-night-out/

If your business would like to donate an auction item, please contact Kristin Melville, development director, at [email protected] or call 795-9405. To register to bid visit: https://ani2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. — Kristin, director of marketing and development, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice.

