Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Antonio Mckinney, 33, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture, Sunday on the I-95 in Auburn.

• Michael Laplante, 55, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 2:35 p.m. on Middle Street in Lewiston.

• Clifford Boynton III, 26, of Rumford, on a charge of aggravated driving to endanger, 3:38 p.m. Monday at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office in Auburn.

Lewiston

• Jeffery Hutchinson, 53, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 2:30 a.m. Monday at 55 Martin Drive.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Roger J. Ringuette, 74, of Livermore Falls struck a concrete post in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue at 12:35 p.m. Friday. The 2007 Toyota driven by Ringuette and owned by Betty A. Campbell of Livermore Falls received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Ibrahim Mohamed, 24, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Katrina Adams, 56, of South Paris at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue while Adams was stopped in traffic. The 2013 Hyundai driven by Mohamed and owned by Abdikadir A. Hassan received functional damage and Adams’ 1996 Toyota received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Stephen A. Dennett, 64, of Dixfield struck a vehicle driven by Charles Deon, 29, of Auburn at 4:02 p.m. Friday on Ash Street. Dennett’s 2006 Pontiac received minor damage and Deon’s 2004 Volkswagen was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Ronald K. Parsons, 59, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Mary L. Spencer, 64, of Lewiston at 4:17 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Street and Webber Avenue. Parsons’ 2004 Chevrolet received minor damage and Spencer’s 2009 Subaru received functional damage.

