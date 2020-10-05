RUMFORD — The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety has given the town three new crosswalk signals and two solar panels for radar speed signs, all to help keep pedestrians and drivers safe.

Two crosswalk signals have been installed on Veterans Street and at the bottom of Lincoln Avenue. The third will be placed on Hancock Street.

Police Chief Tony Milligan said Rumford Economic Development Director George O’Keefe was helpful in getting the signal installed on Veterans Street, which connects Route 108 in Rumford to Route 17 in Mexico.

“One of my officers, Cpl. Lawrence Winson, identified the crosswalk at the bottom of Lincoln Avenue as a community project of his to address some serious safety concerns,” Milligan said. Winson was put in touch with town Road Commissioner Dale Roberts and “not long after, they got the signs, compliments of the state Bureau of Highway Safety. Those were installed for free,” the chief said.

“I have another set of lights that’s going to be put up on Hancock Street, by Oxford Avenue, at that crosswalk going into the Brick Park,” Roberts said.

The town also got two free solar panels to power radar speed signs on Route 2 in Rumford Center and on Wyman Hill.

“That’s huge because those run off car batteries and they typically get about two days … before we have to slide the battery out, recharge it and reinstall it,” Milligan said. “And those batteries don’t last forever. So we’re hopeful that this new solar panel will just alleviate that need for replacing batteries and keep that thing going all the time.”

Roberts said the town has received a second solar panel for the speed sign on Wyman Hill.

“We’re also trying to talk the state into helping us secure a mobile speed sign we can move throughout the town, even if it’s an older one,” Milligan said. “Those things are huge. They’re really an attention-getter. If I can get another one or two, either through a grant or through a hand-me-down through the state, I’m happy to do so.”

