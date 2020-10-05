Here are some of our favorite photos from the Sun Journal from the past week.
Izzy Hamann of Monmouth/Winthrop attempts to keep the ball inbounds during Thursday’s game against Oak Hill High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Winthrop’s Gavin Perkins scores a touchdown during Saturday’s flag football game at Leavitt High School in Turner. Leavitt’s Ben Sirois attempts the interception. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jo Jorgensen, second from the left, poses for a selfie with supporters Brandi Leighton, left, and Leiton’s husband, Devin, son Clyde and daughter Harper during a campaign stop at Lewiston’s Simard Payne Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bill Adams mows his lawn under a massive maple tree in Auburn on Monday. Adams says in recent years he has taken to mowing the leaves into the lawn to fertilize instead of raking them up. Adams says of the old maple: “I’ve been here sixty years and it was big then.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Androscoggin River at Dresser Rips in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston Middle School eighth-graders Elijah Young, left, and Gabe Pomerleau spread mulch around a tree on the front lawn of the school Thursday. Members of the Student Council stayed after school to pull weeds and spread mulch. “Our students are awesome, so our school should look awesome too,” Student Council adviser Nicole Goyette said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Children play on a tree limb that snapped at Pettingill School Park on College Street in Lewiston on Wednesday. Strong winds and rain swept across parts of the state, downing trees and cutting power. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Patrick Dempsey rides along during the Dempsey Challenge Zwift Ride at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston on Sept. 26, 2020. The actor and about 2,500 cyclists from around the world pedaled their avatar around a virtual course on Zwift, an online, interactive platform. Six cyclists spread out across the Dempsey Center completed the 18 mile, 55 minute ride. Kyle Rancourt of Lewiston coordinated the group Zwift ride for the Dempsey Center. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo