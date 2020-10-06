Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Master electrician, caregiver

Education:

Bachelor of applied science, minor in business

Community Organizations:

Lions Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Most of my free time is spent with family. I enjoy reading, gardening, and golf.

Family status:

Married to Shawn, with two adult sons

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

I have served two terms on the Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee and would be pleased to serve another term there.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Following health guidelines has worked. There’s been too little support for people with unemployment benefits problems, and we needed quarantine rules to allow hotels and camps to house people sooner.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We’re well-positioned and are taking the right steps. We need to protect needed services while avoiding increasing taxes, especially property taxes — meaning that funding schools is a priority.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I believe that government, by and for the people, is our shield against social and economic Darwinism. I am not a socialist; government can work for the masses without infringing on their rights.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The democratic nature of our Republic is at stake right now; we need to turn back a blossoming autocracy. Climate change runs a close second.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We’re all fed up. While I do criticize behavior that worsens the problem, I am respectful and will go the extra mile to reach compromises through reasoned discussion, as my track record clearly shows.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will continue to focus on strengthening Maine’s forest products industry and the rural economy as a whole, in part by taking advantage of our transition to renewable energy.

