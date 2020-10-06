AUBURN — A long layoff to get the season started didn’t hurt the Leavitt field hockey team in its season opener on Monday. Jazzlyn Clark and Emma Beedy scored first-half goals, then Eve Martineau added one of her own in the second half as the Hornets held off a push from St. Dominic Academy in a 3-0 victory.

“We had a lot of kids back, so foundationally I expected us to do well, but because we hadn’t had practices, and hadn’t had any games, that first game is always a little bit nerve-wracking,” longtime Leavitt coach Wanda Ward-MacLean said.

Clark’s tip-in of a Keriah Marston rebound attempt midway through the first quarter was important, according to Ward-MacLean, because of the lack of games and practices. Ginny Twitchell had a hand in starting the play, and the senior later assisted on the Hornets’ (1-0) other two goals.

Leavitt’s second goal also came on a rebound, with Beedy putting back Twitchell’s initial attempt with just over two minutes left before halftime.

“I like to see it spread around,” Ward-MacLean said. “Like I tell the kids all the time, I don’t care who scores, as long as somebody puts it in the net. And if your stick is down and you’re in the circle, there’s a good chance you’re going to score.”

St. Dom’s (1-1) coach Abigail Bowie wondered if the game being played Monday (it was postponed from Friday because of rain) played a part in her team’s slow start, but she wasn’t worried about the halftime deficit.

“It’s doable to come back from a 2-0 (deficit), and unfortunately we were just having trouble finding the back of the net today, which is not typical of us,” Bowie said.

The Saints had scored four goals in their season-opening victory over Gray-New Gloucester more than a week ago.

The opportunities arose for St. Dom’s to score in the second half, with seven corners awarded, but Leavitt junior goalie Paige DeMascio and the Hornets defense held strong.

“Their goalie was moving really, really well today. Her side-to-side movement was awesome. I was a goalie, as well, playing, so I noticed that probably first thing,” Bowie said. “And then their defense did very well marking us and defending us, and that happens and unfortunately we couldn’t adjust fast enough. And the times that we did the shots were either wide or just not finding the back of the net.”

“We did a good job, we kept our sticks down,” Ward-MacLean said. “You know, we gave up a couple of open shots, which made me a little nervous. Some things to work on. Some positioning stuff. Too much ball-chasing down there.”

Leavitt had five of its seven corners in the third quarter, and the Hornets cashed in on one of them late in the frame. Marston’s insert went to Twitchell, who then dished to Martineau for the insurance goal.

The Saints nearly ended the shutout with just over two minutes left in the game on a corner, but DeMascio made one of her three saves against Bella Perryman. DeMascio also stopped St. Dom’s senior Anna Cote twice early on.

Saints senior goalie Sydney Stebbins also made three saves.

St. Dom’s honored its seniors, including Cote and Stebbins, along with Autumn Clak, Taryn Cloutier and Maddie Tyus, before the game.

“I really think that this year, for the seniors, it is different, but I really think they’re just very happy to have a season, which is something not a lot of kids can say,” Bowie said. “But definitely they’re very happy to have a season and be able to play. That’s the type of girls that they are, they just wanted to play, and I told them I’d get them as many games as I can.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: