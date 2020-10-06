LIVERMORE FALLS — A fire destroyed a mobile home at 160 Pine Ridge Loop, located off Route 106 on Monday night.

Neighbor Tammie LaPointe said Tuesday her husky, Meesha, alerted her that the home was on fire.

“I saw a little bit of flames,” she said. She reported the fire at 7:14 p.m.

Fire departments from Livermore Falls, Livermore, Jay, Fayette, Leeds and Wayne responded to the fire call.

LaPointe said no one was home at the time of the fire but residents quickly returned.

State fire investigator Chris Stanford is investigating the cause.

This story will be updated.

