MADISON — Alice MacKay scored with 1:44 remaining in the second overtime to give Mt. Abram a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Madison on Tuesday.

Roadrunners goalie Emily Kidd only needed to make two saves for the victory. Susannah Curtis stopped eight shots for the Bulldogs.

BOYS SOCCER

NYA 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Nat Perez tucked home the game’s only goal as the Panthers (3-1) edged the Patriots (1-2) in Yarmouth.

NYA goalkeeper Michael Belleau made 10 saves.

GOLF

FREEPORT 4, ST. DOM’S 2: Eli Spaulding was the low medalist with an even par 36 in the Falcons’ victory over the Saints at Fox Ridge in Auburn.

Also winning for Freeport were TJ Whelan (38), Finn Sharpe (41) and Matt Kempf (41).

Caleb Phillips and Matt Ngyen, who each shot a 49, were winners for St. Doms.

Freeport also won the team strokes competition 156-179.

NYA 167, POLAND 206: Carson Gall earned medalist honors by shooting a 39 in the Panghers’ victory over the Knights at Poland Springs.

Also winning matches for NYA were Cal Davies (44), Brycee Poulin (46), Topher Prokopius (42), Derek Wolverton (53) and Maddy Prokopius (45).

The lowest scorer for Poland was Nick Garey (48).

