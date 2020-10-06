Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Leavitt High School 1967, UMO, BS 1971

Community Organizations:

Elder Leeds Community Church; board member, Good Shepherd Food Bank

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Table tennis, reading cow breeding magazines

Family status:

Married to Sandra Nutting, 2 sons, 2 grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: Maine House 1986-1992, and Maine Senate 1996-2002 and 2004-2010

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee and Education Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I’m in support because it has been science-based. Maine has the 5th lowest number of deaths from COVID-19 because of the measured reopening of the state. I support letting high school athletes play.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

As a state senator, I sponsored a bill that cut millions of dollars from the cost of state government by eliminating new, non-essential political appointees. I will do this once again if elected.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I agree with many of the Democrat Party goals, but have demonstrated many times as a state senator that I do not have a party-line voting record. I am socially moderate and fiscally conservative.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Are we going to elect people to office who believe in policies that help our fellow human beings, or are we going to elect people to office who believe in not helping those who are most vulnerable?

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As a state senator, I successfully passed bills that lowered the cost of state government, cleaned up our rivers, and improved public safety. Every one of those bills received bipartisan support.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Lowering the cost of state government, fixing Maine’s school funding formula, and improving the lives of those with persistent mental illness. All three of these issues build on successful work I’ve done.

