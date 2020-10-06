Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Bookkeeper and state legislator

Education:

Rumford HS

Community Organizations:

American Legion Auxiliary; former member, School Board; former member, Rumford Finance Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Cooking, gardening, reading, quilting and family time

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am advocating for making sure that rural Maine isn’t left behind — and the COVID-19 response was no exception. We need to do a better job for struggling businesses deciding whether or not to reopen.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to take a hard look at the 11% spending increase of 2019. Dramatically increasing spending was wrong then, and it is definitely unsustainable now. The curtailment order needs to be stronger.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I learned the value of public service from my mother, Bernice, who volunteered each election. Regardless of party affiliation, I have enjoyed working with many other legislators to move Maine forward.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Younger Mainers will be entering the workforce during some very unpredictable and changing times. New technology and new skills will be something for them to keep up with, today and into the future.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I have always stood up for my neighbors, whether on the Finance Committee, School Board, and now as a state representative. That starts with respecting other people’s perspectives.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a member of the Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs, I am very interested to make sure we are doing a better job at the state level for vets of every branch and every generation.

