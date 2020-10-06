Social media accounts:

facebook.com/citizens4morris

Occupation:

Realtor

Education:

Associate’s degree, CMCC

Community Organizations:

Grammar School Ministerial Fund

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Basketball, reading, playing fetch with my dog

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor & Housing; Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services; Economic Recovery Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The unemployment system is a complete disaster with people calling multiple times to no avail. I have called for Commissioner Fortman to resign or be fired for the department’s abysmal response.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I voted against the current biennial budget that increased spending by 11% and spent all the surpluses saved by LePage. I feel it was irresponsible and failed to prepare for an economic slowdown.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I believe in individual liberty, following the Constitution and protecting our freedoms. These are important and worth fighting for from the federal government down to the state and local level.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Workforce development, it is important to ensure there are opportunities for people to stay and work in Maine. We also need to make sure that training is available for the jobs that are needed.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It is important to have principles and fight for them; it should not stop us from finding common ground when possible. I always strive to show respect for people even when our opinions differ.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a member of the economic recovery committee, I think it is important that we do everything we can to return to normal and help those whose livelihoods have been most impacted by the pandemic.

