Social media accounts:

facebook.com/kent4csi

Occupation:

Registered Maine Guide

Education:

Bachelors degree, Brown University, and MBA, Bryant University

Community Organizations:

Board member, The Friends of Cobbossee Watershed; board member, Annabessacook Lake Improvement Association

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Plays the fiddle.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

We should be proud Maine leads in low infection rates. We still have room for improvement. The Legislature should be in session so that we can be more responsive to the people we represent.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Maine people cannot afford a tax increase. Instead the Legislature should be looking to trim inefficient programs and tax giveaways.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I’m an independent because I think good policy can be found regardless of the party system. One third of Mainers, like me, decline to pick a party. Their voices deserve to be heard in Augusta.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Long-term decisions are being made that they will have to live with — like the CMP corridor (I’m opposed), controlling greenhouse gas pollution (I’m in favor), and how to make a living in Maine.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Establishing respect has to begin with me. It is normal to sometimes disagree. What should not be normal is being disagreeable. We should talk to one another as neighbors do.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’d like to block the CMP corridor. It’s a terrible deal for Maine.

