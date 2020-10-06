BRUNSWICK — Chimani Inc. has launched a comprehensive digital outdoor recreation guide for the state of Maine and will donate subscriptions to the guide to Lewiston High School as part of its membership with Brunswick-based organization, Teens to Trails.

“Chimani has always focused on using technology to help people better enjoy the outdoors, and especially our youth,” said Kerry Gallivan, board member.

The Teens to Trails mission is to connect Maine high school students to life-changing outdoor experiences, and one way they do that is by helping schools establish and sustain outing clubs. The nonprofit organization provides gear, grants and logistical assistance to outing clubs across the state, aiming to alleviate burdens placed on club leaders, who are often teachers.

The guide, which is in the form of a phone app, is the first statewide recreational resource of its kind and has potential to improve access to many Maine’s outdoor resources. It includes details on the national park, wildlife refuges, state park, and nature preserves. There are details on how to access local conservation lands, tide charts and public coastal access sites.

Chimani is offering a free subscription to the app for every student in an outing club that is registered with Teens to Trails. Chimani will donate $1 to Teens to Trails for every new subscriber who uses the “MAINE” promo code. For more information, visit https://www.chimani.com/about_perks. For additional information on Teens to Trails and Outing Clubs, visit www.teenstotrails.org.

