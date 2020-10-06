Fairlawn

Thursday, Oct. 1 senior league two-ball results: 1. Steve Berry/John Moreau/Mike Bell/Bob Bolduc -26 2. Dennis Fox/John Moreau/Steve Hofacker/Paul Spencer -25 3. Rick Lane/Pastor Vail/Norm Ford/Len Winsky -22; Pins: No. 11 —  1. Rick Lane 15′ 2. Steve Berry 18’4″ 3. Dennis Fox 19’8″ No. 13 — 1. Norm Ford 9’2″ 2. Ron Bilodeau 14’5″.

Fox Ridge

2020 Fox Ridge Cup Championships: Joe Lariviere defeated Kathy-Rae Emmi in 21 holes.

Martindale

Sam Courtemanche of Lewiston aced the par-3, 174-yard fourth hole using a 7-iron. Nick Pelletier and Cooper St. Hilaire witnessed the shot on Sept. 23.

Saturday, Oct. 3 Pinehurst results: Net — 1. Tim Fitzgerald/Rocky Myers 67 2. Jace Pearson/Vance Pearson 69 3. Bob Bowie/Scottie Scott 71 4. Brent Cary/Ben Gautier 72 5. Tim Jordan/Tom Fournier 73 6. Randall Doucette/Mark Ballard 74 7. Evan Glicos/Brendan Croteau 75 7. Moe Morin/Tyler Morin 75 7. Scott Lever/Branden Lever 75; Pins: No. 4 — Tom Skelton/Shaun McKinnon 12’6″ No. 9 — Scott Lever/Branden Lever 16’7″ No. 11 — Bill Shrader/Mike Lavoie 4’10” No. 17 — Nate Gould/Jason Ward 6’7″; Skins: Gross — Bill Shrader/Mike Lavoie No. 2, Randall Doucette/Mark Ballard No. 7, Bob Blanchette/Ron Blanchette No. 9, Tim Fitzgerald/Rocky Myers No. 15; Net — Tom Skelton/Shaun McKinnon No. 1.

Oakdale

Oct. 3-4 club championship results: A Flight — 1. Sam Skibitsky 154 2. Don Johnson 160 (won a tiebreaker with a chip off) 3. Joe Thibodeau 160; B Flight — 1. Pete Gautreau 178 2. Rick Labrecque 181 C Flight — 1. Frank Luther 180 2. Marsha Mckenna 182; Closet to the pin — Norm Charleston 10’6”.

Purpoodock Golf Club

Tuesday, Sept. 29 MSGA Women’s Team Stableford results: Gross Points — Deb Gardner/Leslie Guenther/Debbie Murphy/Kristin Kannegieser 97; Heidi Haylock/Jade Haylock/Ruby Haylock/Alexis McCormick 82; Nancy Bither/Kim Lazenby/Barb Ropke/Lisa Wintle 75; Net Points — Mary Brandes/Laurie Hyndman/Emily Jones/Cathy Keeley 125; Donna Brewster/Carol Burnham/ Melissa Johnson/Neila Nelke 115; Martha Jones/Heidi Lyman/Jan Staples/Sue Wootton 112; Skins: Gross — Mary Brandes 5th,6th,14th; Kristin Kannegieser 15th,17th; Alexis McCormick 4th; Leslie Guenther 9th Net — Zoe Wyman 1st; Barbara Ropke 16th; Jodi Cornelio 11th; Lisa Love 18th; Jean Pratt 9th.

Samoset

Thursday, Oct. 1 CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Tom Kus 74, Bruce Bubier 77M, Keith Ross 74; Net: Steve Litchfield 67, Robert Gates 68M, Ken Brigham 68; FLIGHT 1 Gross: John Sapoch 79, Eric Lacroix 80, Charlie Pray 82; Net: Tom Downs 71, Wayne Hackett 72, Dan Howard 74M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: John Collins 78, Billl Fairchild 81M, Greg Page 81; NET: Dale Northrup 73M, Steve Assante 73, Leo Bellemare 74; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Paul Pooler 83, Mike Knox 88M, Pete Brunner 88; Net: Paul Connolly 74M, Butch Presby 74, Jerry Chase 75M; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Ray Bochu 78, Cy Thompson 82, Dave Ames 85; Net:, Rich Polsinello 71, Carleton Demmons 73, Paul Auger 75M; Super Senior: Gross: Dana McCurdy 90; NET: Jim Murphy 71; Best Ball Gross: Ray Brochu, Dave Kus, Tom Kus, Ed McKay 67M; Mike Knox, Eric lacroix, Charlie Pray, John Sapoch 67; Best Ball Net: Dave Ames, Bill Barbour, Ken Brigham, Joe Keller 58; Barry Gates, Robert Gates, Bill Hunter, Dan Labrie 59 ; SKINS: Gross: #1 Dave Suhr(3) #2 Fred Roig(3) #14 Bill Audette(3) #15 Charlie Pray(3) NET #3 Steve Litchfield(1) #5 Mark Kamen(1) #6 Tom Davis(2) #8 Rich Polsinello(2) #11 Carleton Demmons(1) #13 Ken Luce(1) #15 Creed Ray(2) PINS: #3 Joe Shaw 6′ 10” #5 Bob Pellerin 7′ 8” #7 Joe Keller 14′ 2” #11 Carleton Demmons 1′ 8” #13 Paul Auger 6′ 10”.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 4 Shamrock results: Gross — Brad Pattershall/Bong Adil/Tom Tiner/Mike Labonte 143; Net — 1. Sid Cohen/Ron Leeman/Fred Warner/Matt Beckim 129 1. Rachel Newman/Dave Kus/Linda Mynahan/John Gross 129; Pins: No. 2 — Jim Murphy 7’9″ No. 8 — Ray Provencher 7’3″ No. 13 — Aaron Burke 1′ No. 15 — Dave Kus 2’2″; Skins: Gross — Don Rahmlow No. 3, Sid Cohen No. 5; Net — Linda Mynahan No. 4, Mike Labonte No. 10 and No. 15, Ashley Golden No. 12, Mark Susi No. 16, Rich Douglass No. 17.

Saturday, Oct. 3 member/member points results: Eric Medina/Rick Shea +3 2. Ron Leeman/Sid Cohen +2 2. Ray Convery/Jeff Kent +2 4. Bong Adil/Daryl Cote +1 5. Ken Carver/Scott Bubier E 5. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc E 5. Rachel Newman/Dan Rahmlow E; Pins: No. 2 — Bill Crane 5’6″ No. 8 — Ron Leeman 19’7″ No. 13 — Deb Murphy 1’11” No. 15 — Mike Labonte 1’7″; Skins: Gross — R.Convery/Jeff Kent No. 1, B.Adil/D.Cote No. 3, R.Leeman/S.Cohen No. 6, M.Kent/M.Mansir No. 10, R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 11 and No. 14, M.Labonte/T.Tiner No. 15, E.Medina/R.Shea No. 18; Net — R.Convery/Jeff Kent No. 1, E.Medina/R.Shea No. 4.

The Woodlands

Tuesday, Sept. 29 MSGA Women’s Team Stableford results: Gross — Carolyn Cianchette/Maria Cianchette/Cindy Maxsimic/Kathi O’Grady 88; Catherine Boyle/Ruth Colucci/Corleen Garland/Bernice Vadnais 71; Kathleen Drake/Lisa Noonan/Susan Stowell/Cecily Whiting 67; Carrie Baker/Kris Hughes/Judy Ingraham/Meredith Koerner 67; Kim Burnham/Mary Latini/Susan Tartre/Maureen Wedge 66. Net — Patricia Bouton/Rosemary Lyons/Kirsten Martin/Fran McRay 113; Peggy Cummings/Heidi Delp/Deborah Lord/Barbara Redmond 112; Stacy Calderwood/Nancy Field/Jayne Hanley/Ann Houser 111; Lila Geis/Donna Hanson/Laura Lipman/Cindy Shaw 111; Marcia Blake/Marcia Chute/Sheila Colby/Penny Guerin 110. Skins: Gross — Hole 3 Kathi O’Grady 4/Hole 10 Kathi O’Grady 3/Hole 11 Michele Davis 4/Hole 12 Marlene Viger 3/Hole 14 Rosemary Lyons 3. Net — Hole 8 Heidi Delp 2/Hole 17 Patricia Bouton 1.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles