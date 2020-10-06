Fairlawn

Thursday, Oct. 1 senior league two-ball results: 1. Steve Berry/John Moreau/Mike Bell/Bob Bolduc -26 2. Dennis Fox/John Moreau/Steve Hofacker/Paul Spencer -25 3. Rick Lane/Pastor Vail/Norm Ford/Len Winsky -22; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Rick Lane 15′ 2. Steve Berry 18’4″ 3. Dennis Fox 19’8″ No. 13 — 1. Norm Ford 9’2″ 2. Ron Bilodeau 14’5″.

Fox Ridge

2020 Fox Ridge Cup Championships: Joe Lariviere defeated Kathy-Rae Emmi in 21 holes.

Martindale

Sam Courtemanche of Lewiston aced the par-3, 174-yard fourth hole using a 7-iron. Nick Pelletier and Cooper St. Hilaire witnessed the shot on Sept. 23.

Saturday, Oct. 3 Pinehurst results: Net — 1. Tim Fitzgerald/Rocky Myers 67 2. Jace Pearson/Vance Pearson 69 3. Bob Bowie/Scottie Scott 71 4. Brent Cary/Ben Gautier 72 5. Tim Jordan/Tom Fournier 73 6. Randall Doucette/Mark Ballard 74 7. Evan Glicos/Brendan Croteau 75 7. Moe Morin/Tyler Morin 75 7. Scott Lever/Branden Lever 75; Pins: No. 4 — Tom Skelton/Shaun McKinnon 12’6″ No. 9 — Scott Lever/Branden Lever 16’7″ No. 11 — Bill Shrader/Mike Lavoie 4’10” No. 17 — Nate Gould/Jason Ward 6’7″; Skins: Gross — Bill Shrader/Mike Lavoie No. 2, Randall Doucette/Mark Ballard No. 7, Bob Blanchette/Ron Blanchette No. 9, Tim Fitzgerald/Rocky Myers No. 15; Net — Tom Skelton/Shaun McKinnon No. 1.

Oakdale

Oct. 3-4 club championship results: A Flight — 1. Sam Skibitsky 154 2. Don Johnson 160 (won a tiebreaker with a chip off) 3. Joe Thibodeau 160; B Flight — 1. Pete Gautreau 178 2. Rick Labrecque 181 C Flight — 1. Frank Luther 180 2. Marsha Mckenna 182; Closet to the pin — Norm Charleston 10’6”.

Purpoodock Golf Club

Tuesday, Sept. 29 MSGA Women’s Team Stableford results: Gross Points — Deb Gardner/Leslie Guenther/Debbie Murphy/Kristin Kannegieser 97; Heidi Haylock/Jade Haylock/Ruby Haylock/Alexis McCormick 82; Nancy Bither/Kim Lazenby/Barb Ropke/Lisa Wintle 75; Net Points — Mary Brandes/Laurie Hyndman/Emily Jones/Cathy Keeley 125; Donna Brewster/Carol Burnham/ Melissa Johnson/Neila Nelke 115; Martha Jones/Heidi Lyman/Jan Staples/Sue Wootton 112; Skins: Gross — Mary Brandes 5th,6th,14th; Kristin Kannegieser 15th,17th; Alexis McCormick 4th; Leslie Guenther 9th Net — Zoe Wyman 1st; Barbara Ropke 16th; Jodi Cornelio 11th; Lisa Love 18th; Jean Pratt 9th.

Samoset

Thursday, Oct. 1 CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Tom Kus 74, Bruce Bubier 77M, Keith Ross 74; Net: Steve Litchfield 67, Robert Gates 68M, Ken Brigham 68; FLIGHT 1 Gross: John Sapoch 79, Eric Lacroix 80, Charlie Pray 82; Net: Tom Downs 71, Wayne Hackett 72, Dan Howard 74M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: John Collins 78, Billl Fairchild 81M, Greg Page 81; NET: Dale Northrup 73M, Steve Assante 73, Leo Bellemare 74; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Paul Pooler 83, Mike Knox 88M, Pete Brunner 88; Net: Paul Connolly 74M, Butch Presby 74, Jerry Chase 75M; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Ray Bochu 78, Cy Thompson 82, Dave Ames 85; Net:, Rich Polsinello 71, Carleton Demmons 73, Paul Auger 75M; Super Senior: Gross: Dana McCurdy 90; NET: Jim Murphy 71; Best Ball Gross: Ray Brochu, Dave Kus, Tom Kus, Ed McKay 67M; Mike Knox, Eric lacroix, Charlie Pray, John Sapoch 67; Best Ball Net: Dave Ames, Bill Barbour, Ken Brigham, Joe Keller 58; Barry Gates, Robert Gates, Bill Hunter, Dan Labrie 59 ; SKINS: Gross: #1 Dave Suhr(3) #2 Fred Roig(3) #14 Bill Audette(3) #15 Charlie Pray(3) NET #3 Steve Litchfield(1) #5 Mark Kamen(1) #6 Tom Davis(2) #8 Rich Polsinello(2) #11 Carleton Demmons(1) #13 Ken Luce(1) #15 Creed Ray(2) PINS: #3 Joe Shaw 6′ 10” #5 Bob Pellerin 7′ 8” #7 Joe Keller 14′ 2” #11 Carleton Demmons 1′ 8” #13 Paul Auger 6′ 10”.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 4 Shamrock results: Gross — Brad Pattershall/Bong Adil/Tom Tiner/Mike Labonte 143; Net — 1. Sid Cohen/Ron Leeman/Fred Warner/Matt Beckim 129 1. Rachel Newman/Dave Kus/Linda Mynahan/John Gross 129; Pins: No. 2 — Jim Murphy 7’9″ No. 8 — Ray Provencher 7’3″ No. 13 — Aaron Burke 1′ No. 15 — Dave Kus 2’2″; Skins: Gross — Don Rahmlow No. 3, Sid Cohen No. 5; Net — Linda Mynahan No. 4, Mike Labonte No. 10 and No. 15, Ashley Golden No. 12, Mark Susi No. 16, Rich Douglass No. 17.

Saturday, Oct. 3 member/member points results: Eric Medina/Rick Shea +3 2. Ron Leeman/Sid Cohen +2 2. Ray Convery/Jeff Kent +2 4. Bong Adil/Daryl Cote +1 5. Ken Carver/Scott Bubier E 5. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc E 5. Rachel Newman/Dan Rahmlow E; Pins: No. 2 — Bill Crane 5’6″ No. 8 — Ron Leeman 19’7″ No. 13 — Deb Murphy 1’11” No. 15 — Mike Labonte 1’7″; Skins: Gross — R.Convery/Jeff Kent No. 1, B.Adil/D.Cote No. 3, R.Leeman/S.Cohen No. 6, M.Kent/M.Mansir No. 10, R.Roy/B.Marcotte No. 11 and No. 14, M.Labonte/T.Tiner No. 15, E.Medina/R.Shea No. 18; Net — R.Convery/Jeff Kent No. 1, E.Medina/R.Shea No. 4.

The Woodlands

Tuesday, Sept. 29 MSGA Women’s Team Stableford results: Gross — Carolyn Cianchette/Maria Cianchette/Cindy Maxsimic/Kathi O’Grady 88; Catherine Boyle/Ruth Colucci/Corleen Garland/Bernice Vadnais 71; Kathleen Drake/Lisa Noonan/Susan Stowell/Cecily Whiting 67; Carrie Baker/Kris Hughes/Judy Ingraham/Meredith Koerner 67; Kim Burnham/Mary Latini/Susan Tartre/Maureen Wedge 66. Net — Patricia Bouton/Rosemary Lyons/Kirsten Martin/Fran McRay 113; Peggy Cummings/Heidi Delp/Deborah Lord/Barbara Redmond 112; Stacy Calderwood/Nancy Field/Jayne Hanley/Ann Houser 111; Lila Geis/Donna Hanson/Laura Lipman/Cindy Shaw 111; Marcia Blake/Marcia Chute/Sheila Colby/Penny Guerin 110. Skins: Gross — Hole 3 Kathi O’Grady 4/Hole 10 Kathi O’Grady 3/Hole 11 Michele Davis 4/Hole 12 Marlene Viger 3/Hole 14 Rosemary Lyons 3. Net — Hole 8 Heidi Delp 2/Hole 17 Patricia Bouton 1.