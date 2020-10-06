Social media accounts:

Face Book Margaret Craven; FB Rep Margaret Craven

Occupation:

Retired human services

Education:

Masters in adult education, USM

Community Organizations:

Chair, Museum LA Board; Hospice Council of Maine Board; Maine Children’s Trust Board; Lewiston Historical Preservation; LAC Steering Committee. Past: Lewiston Public Library, 9 years; Healthy Androscoggin; Community Concepts; Hospice Volunteer, 12 years.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Spending time with family and friends, reading, flower garden, exercising, a lifelong runner, still hiking.

Family status:

Two grown sons, three grandchildren, widowed.

Years in the Legislature: 14: 6 years in Senate and 8 in the House

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations or Health and Human Services, on which I am currently serving.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes, The governor and Dr. Shah, are making this up as they are going, Maine is ahead of all the other states for safety, and less damage to the economy so far. I know it is stressful for business.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We, of course, need to look everywhere for savings; the governor has set a 10% cut across the board already. When the Legislature returns in 2021, we have to set out to restrict hiring, and other savings.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

We have to thank the Democrats for Social Security, Medicare, unemployment benefits, women’s rights, efforts to reduce global warming, etc. Proud to be a Democrat

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Global warming, political unrest, cost of higher education, student debt, opioid addiction, to name only a few.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, big money in politics is poisonous and has to end. To be effective people have to start telling the real truth; half-truths are still lies.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

The lagging economy is a real worry, and we have to try and get business back on track. Getting schools back to normal is also a priority. There are issues like health care, and employment as well.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: