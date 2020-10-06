ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Mike Clevinger is on the 28-player roster for the San Diego Padres for the NL Division Series and starting Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing the first round of the playoffs.

While Clevinger was among the 15 pitchers on the Padres roster released Tuesday, fellow starter Dinelson Lamet was again left off because of injury. Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) both got hurt in their final regular-season starts and weren’t on the roster for the wild-card round against St. Louis.

The Dodgers added a pitcher to their roster for the NLDS, where they will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players after carrying only 13 pitchers for the first round series against Milwaukee.

Right-handed reliever Dylan Floro (3-0, 2.59 ERA) was the pitcher added for the longer NLDS. Floro struck out 19 with only four walks in his 25 appearances during the regular season.

Keibert Ruiz, a third catcher, isn’t on the NLDS roster after being active but not playing against the Brewers. The Dodgers made one switch among position players, with rookie infielder Gavin Lux replacing Edwin Rios.

San Diego also added left-hander Ryan Weathers and outfielder Greg Allen. Right-hander Dan Altavilla and infielders Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo were left off this round.

MARLINS: Miami left outfielder Starling Marté off their NL Division Series roster against the Atlanta Braves because of a hand injury.

Marté fractured his left hand in Miami’s first wild-card game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 30, though the Marlins had hoped he would be able to play in this series. Manager Don Mattingly said Marté worked out on Monday and they didn’t feel comfortable that he would be able to play effectively in this series because of the injury.

Miami will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players, adding right-hander Nick Vincent and left-hander Dan Castano to the roster. The Marlins selected the contract of infielder Sean Rodriguez from the alternate training site and also added him to the NLDS roster. Along with Marté, first basman Lewin Diaz and and left-handed reliever Stephen Tarpley were left off the roster.

The Braves went with 15 pitchers and 13 position players after their wild-card roster had 13 pitchers and 15 position players. Atlanta added right-handers Bryce Wilson and Huascar Ynoa. Catcher William Contreras and utility infielder Johan Camargo were left off.

INDIANS: Cleveland expects Manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 61-year Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized during the season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications.

Antonetti has been in daily contact with Francona, Cleveland’s manager for the past eight seasons. The Indians have made the playoffs eight times since he came to the club in 2013.

“He’s starting to feel better and he’s really confident he’ll be able to manage right from the start next season,” Antonetti said Tuesday on a Zoom call.

Francona is expected to speak with the media on Wednesday. He’s missed time over the past three seasons for a variety of medical reasons.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the Indians while Francona was out.

YANKEES: Pitcher Domingo Germán was reinstated from the restricted list by the commissioner’s office on Tuesday after completing an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The 28-year-old right-hander is not eligible to pitch in the postseason because he was on the restricted list on Sept. 15, the last date for postseason eligibility. He will be eligible to pitch at the start of spring training.

Germán was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 19 last year while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.

He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and nine postseason games. Germán accepted an 81-game suspension on Jan. 2 and was credited with the 18 games served. He missed all 60 games of the 2020 regular season and the Yankees’ first-round sweep of Cleveland and their Division Series opener against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Germán’s suspension cost him $34,153 of his $577,500 salary last year and his entire $229,509 prorated salary this year of what originally was $619,675.

« Previous

Next »