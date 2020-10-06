RUMFORD ? Mrs. Annie B. Richard, 92, died Thursday Oct. 1, 2020 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was a resident of Eaton Hill in Rumford. Born in Rumford on Jan. 18, 1928, she was a daughter of Frank and Bernice (Belskis) Bielskis.Annie attended Rumford schools and worked for Bass Shoe Shop for many years. She was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church. Annie was married on Nov. 22, 1948 to Edward Richard who died in 1985.She is survived by her daughters, Jodi Cornelio of Turner, Jennifer Belskis and husband Tony of Lakeland, Fla., Christine “Tina” Sirois and husband Joe of Rumford, Delores “Dolly” Daigle and husband James of Esko, Minn.; sons Mark of Rumford and Robert and wife Diane of Rumford; sisters Shirley Legere of Rumford, Cecilia “Sissy” Gallant and husband Ernest of Rumford, Stella Philbrick and husband Rodney of Rumford, brothers John Beaudoin and wife Sally of Jay, Frank Bielskis of Hanover, NH, Joe Bielskis and wife Eileen of Rumford; grandchildren, Carrie Pelletier and husband David, Bliss Richard and wife Helen, Heather Richambault and partner Courtney, Jason Daigle and wife Crystal, Jerod Daigle and wife Rebekah, Narissa Wells and husband Andrew, Kayla Hudson and husband Kenny, Jessie Sirois and fiancé Ryan Hyson, Britny Belskis, Tricia Blouin and husband Brian; great- grandchildren, Nathan Pelletier, Eric Pelletier, Evan Daigle, Keegan Daigle, Janessa Daigle, Sara Richard, Courtney Richard, Jack Richambault, Ryan Richambault, Jayson Blouin and Delaney Blouin.Friends and family are invited sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private and by invitation only. For more information on the services or online options please call Jodi at 207-491-8435 or Tina at 207-418-4917 or Bob at 207-357-6777. Interment will be in St John Cemetery, Rumford, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.