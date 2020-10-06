JAY – Francis F. Farnum McCourt went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 95, at her home in Jay.

She was born in Wilton and lived with Abby Orr for a few years. She then went to live with her grandmother, Ada Bran.

She attended Wilton Academy, then got married.

She worked in Livermore Shoe and then at Camp Winnebago for Phil and Lynn Lilienthal, “the best boss she ever had”. She made a lot of friends and was known as “Mimi” to all.

She attended Jay Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed her farm animals and her show pony “Gaylord”. They won many trophies and ribbons.

She is survived by her nine children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great- great-grandchildren.

God Bless you mom and we love you.