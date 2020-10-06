BANGOR – Nicholas “Nick” Satoshi Caron, 18, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in a tragic car accident. He was born Dec. 18, 2001 in Lewiston the son of Jacob S. Caron and Jessica M. (Kent) Ashe.Nicholas was a recent graduate of Bangor High School. He had just sworn into the Air Force and was looking forward to serving his country, he was a selfless young man and his enlistment was proof of that.Nicholas had a love of animals and a special way with them. This past summer he lived for “man night” Monday’s with his best friends Nate, Drew, Ryan, and Isaac. He was a wonderful big brother to Ben, Brayden, and Nathan- they all share a love of gaming, and rough housing each other. Nicholas was such a gentle and loving soul and had a way of touching all those around him. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit, willingness to debate, and sweet crooked smile. Nick is survived by his mother and father; bonus dad, Scott Ashe; brothers Benjamin, Brayden, and Nathan Caron; bonus siblings, Cameron and Caitlin Ashe; grandparents, Lillian Burke, Chris Kent and his wife, Reinette, David Caron and his wife Paula, and Miko Caron; bonus grandparents, Betsy Simpson and her husband, John, Roger Ashe and his wife, Donna; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was especially close to his cousins Aaron, Tori, and Alasia. A celebration of Nick’s life will be held 2:00 ? 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at The Rock Church of Bangor,1195 Ohio St., Bangor, Maine 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Those who wish to remember Nick in a special way can make gifts in his memory to the: Bangor Humane Society 693 Mt. Hope Ave.Bangor, ME 04401