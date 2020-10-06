AUBURN – Therese Aline (Obie) Girouard, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. She was born on Oct. 28, 1944 in Auburn, the third child of four to Arthur and Marie (Letourneau) Obie. Terry grew up in Auburn, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1963. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Leo J. Girouard, and they married on July 10, 1965. Terry began working for Knapp Shoe Manufacturing at the age of 17, and she remained dedicated to her career there until the age of 72, when she had to retire due to her illness.Terry and Leo enjoyed trips to visit family, playing cards, dancing, going out to eat, and supporting their children at their sporting events. After Leo’s passing from cancer in 2000, Terry became the nucleus of her growing family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s many activities, hosting Sunday dinners, and creating elaborate Christmas celebrations, one of which included a memorable Disney cruise. Terry’s greatest legacy is her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Leo, and her brother Armand. She is survived by her four children, Michelle Eliasen and husband Dan, Gene Girouard and wife Rachel, Tony Girouard and wife Jessica, and Lynn McNutt-Girouard and wife Stacey; as well as her brother Arthur Obie and wife Jeannine, and her sister Janet Hossler and husband Steve. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Shane and wife Kimberly, Morgan, Alexis, Trevor, Julie, Connor, Kaelynn, Makenna, and Lauren; one great-grandchild Adelyn; and many nieces and nephews. Terry’s family is grateful for the exceptional care that Beacon Hospice Care provided for her, with a special thank you to her nurse Sonia for her gentle and loving attention. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com Visiting hours will be held at Fortin \ Auburn on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston followed by interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Terry’s memory to:Beacon Hospice Care 245 Center St. #10A Auburn, ME 04210 for the compassion and care they showed her and her family

