On Nov. 3 I’ll be casting my vote for Matt Leonard in the race for state Senate District 20.

Matt served in the U.S. Navy from 1994-2015 and earned a master;s degree from George Washington University in 2013. In many conversations with him, I’ve seen a passion for the issues Mainers face every day.

His diplomatic skills and positive attitude make him the right choice for me.

Phillip Whipple, Auburn

