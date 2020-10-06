On Nov. 3 I’ll be casting my vote for Matt Leonard in the race for state Senate District 20.
Matt served in the U.S. Navy from 1994-2015 and earned a master;s degree from George Washington University in 2013. In many conversations with him, I’ve seen a passion for the issues Mainers face every day.
His diplomatic skills and positive attitude make him the right choice for me.
Phillip Whipple, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Election 2020
Joshua Morris, Maine House 75
-
Election 2020
John Nutting, Maine House 75
-
Election 2020
Christina Riley, Maine House 74
-
Community Sports
Local golf results
-
Election 2020
Sheila Lyman, Maine House 74