BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Art Guild annually awards a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who plans to study the arts in college. To raise funds for the scholarship, the guild is holding a raffle at Gallery 302 that ends Monday, Oct. 12.

The prize is a necklace donated by Karen Lipiatos and made of shell pearl and Amazonite beads on silk thread with a hand-wrought sterling silver findings clasp. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. All proceeds go to the scholarship. Gallery 302 is at 112 Main St. Call 207-647-2787 for more information.

