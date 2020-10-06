LEWISTON — Safe Voices, a domestic violence resource center, has invited businesses and community members to participate in its annual holiday programs, Feed-a-Family and Adopt-a-Family. Individuals, businesses and community organizations are welcome, and may choose to support one or both programs.

The annual program serves more than 100 families across Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties each year. This year, advocates anticipate even greater need as survivors continue to struggle with increased risk and instability brought on by COVID-19 and social distancing. For parents and children who are struggling with isolation brought on by abuse, or who have had to flee a dangerous situation at home, donors can help provide a happy holiday in difficult times.

The Feed-a-Family program matches donors with a family to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner. Donors purchase the supplies for a traditional dinner of turkey, sides and dessert and deliver them to Safe Voices, who will then get them to the family in need. The Adopt-a-Family program also matches donors with families to provide gifts in celebration of the December holidays.

To participate as a donor, call or email Becca Tinkham at 207-795-6744, ext. 217, or [email protected] Donors may also complete a participation form online at www.safevoices.org.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation can call the Safe Voices 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.