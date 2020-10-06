PARIS — Diego Schwartzman came back to beat U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in five sets across more than five hours at the French Open to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

Schwartzman was two points from defeat on three occasions in the fourth set but eventually pulled out the 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory by taking the last four games.

The 12th-seeded Schwartzman had been 0-3 in major quarterfinals until this one against No. 3 Thiem, who was trying to reach the final four at Roland Garros for the fifth consecutive year.

Schwartzman could have ended things much sooner Tuesday night. He was two points from taking the second set, then one point from grabbing the third. But Thiem kept fighting back and eventually was two points from winning at 6-5 in the fourth set and again in that tiebreaker.

Schwartzman broke to go up 4-2 in the fifth when Thiem netted a backhand, and again to end it, when Thiem put two drop shots into the net.

Schwartzman next will face 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy. Their quarterfinal was scheduled for later Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals for the first time after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The unseeded Collins next faces No. 4 Sofia Kenin in an all-American contest.

Collins looked in control at 3-0 up in the second set but her Tunisian opponent won five straight games.

Jabeur reached the Australian Open quarterfinals this year. This was her best run at the French Open while Collins had never previously been past the second round here.

Collins could reach her second semifinal at a major tournament after last year’s Australian Open.

More surprisingly was Polish teenager Iga Swiatek reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal by ending the surprising run of qualifier Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 54th-ranked Swiatek got off to a slow start before taking 11 of the last 12 games to win 6-3, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both women were appearing in their first major quarterfinal.

Swiatek has been dominant throughout the tournament, dropping zero sets and a total of 20 games over five matches. That includes wins against No. 1 seed Simona Halep, the 2018 champion in Paris, and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.

After defeating the 159th-ranked Trevisan, now Swiatek plays another qualifier, 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

