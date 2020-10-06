Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

BS, education, UMF

Community Organizations:

Selectman, Farmington; board member/treasurer, LEAP Inc.; board member, Kingfield POPS; board member/treasurer, High Peaks Alliance; past president, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce; past chairperson, Healthy Community Coalition

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I live on a small farm where we produce most of our food. I raise Katahdin sheep, Hereford cattle and Austrolorp chickens. We have a large garden and raise vegetables for our extended family. I race homing pigeons and also show fancy breeds. Photography is a passion.

Family status:

Married to my wife Brenda, we have 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Inland Fishery and Wildlife; Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I believe that the governor has done a good job in managing the response to the pandemic. The proof is in the numbers. Our hospitals are in a position, and ready, to handle an outbreak.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Cuts in expenses are needed , but we need to grow our tax base. People want to live in our great state. We need to attract young entrepreneurs. Broadband access is needed in our rural areas.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My district is very diverse. I don’t always feel that the goals of my party align with my community. I am in the House to represent my district.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I think that they have to be involved. Access to affordable health care, controlling the tax burden and preserving the environment around them. There is no “one” pressing matter.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Of course it is frustrating. Civility is a thing of the past in Washington. I constantly reach across the aisle to listen to the views of my fellow legislators.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My goal is to represent my constituents to the best of my ability. As an insurance agent, it was my job to listen to my clients, understand their needs and work with companies to protect them.

