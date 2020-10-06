(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, October 6
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF – The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN – Pittsburgh at Syracuse
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 – Samsung at LG
MLB BASEBALL
2:08 p.m.
FS1 – National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston
4:37 p.m.
TBS – American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
8:10 p.m.
TBS – American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego
9:38
FS1 – National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC – NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN – NHL Draft: Round 1
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN – WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Wednesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 – Doosan at SK
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS – ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
