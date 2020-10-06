(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, October 6

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF – The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN – Pittsburgh at Syracuse

KBO BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 – Samsung at LG

MLB BASEBALL

2:08 p.m.

FS1 – National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston

4:37 p.m.

TBS – American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

8:10 p.m.

TBS – American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego

9:38

FS1 – National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC – NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN – NHL Draft: Round 1

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS – ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN – WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 – Doosan at SK

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS – ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

