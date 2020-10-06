Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Attorney

Education:

B.A., U-Maine, J.D., Maine Law

Community Organizations:

Board president, Friends of The Cobbossee Watershed; board member, Winthrop Lake Region Chamber of Commerce; volunteer coach, Winthrop football/baseball

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am a lifelong resident of this district, gradating from Winthrop High School in 2006 before attending the University of Maine and later Maine Law School. I currently work in downtown Winthrop at Levey, Wagley, Putman & Eccher and live in Readfield with my wife Nicole, two year-old daughter Gavia and five month old son Griffin. I enjoy spending time boating, skating and recreating on our local lakes, playing and coaching sports of all kinds, and spending time in the Maine outdoors.

Family status:

Married with two young children

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs; Judiciary; Health and Human Services

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I support Maine’s decisions, which are based upon evidence and advice from medical experts. However, it is up to Maine to assist Maine’s workers and small business for Maine’s success.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

To effectively come out of the recession caused by the pandemic this cannot be an either-or question. We need to find ways to both increase revenue and cut spending.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

We believe all individuals should have quality health care, be free from discrimination, enjoy our natural resources, be able to earn a living wage, and have a transparent accountable government.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Education/job training, and how to find what program is right for them and how to pay for it. The question of whether the world politicians have left them is the world they want to be inheriting.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, in fact, it is this frustration and desire to restore our political process that inspired me to run. I promise to honor the facts and lead by example, with honesty, respect, and integrity.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

To mend the partisan divide that is plaguing politics.There are legitimate viewpoints on both sides of the political divide, and if we can turn our division into unity, we can all enjoy a better Maine

