Have you seen the people driving their cars around while wearing a mask? It is scientifically impossible for corona virus droplets to come out of thin air and travel through your vehicles ventilation system to somehow get into your lungs. It is spread person to person like all viruses.

Yes, we need to take precautions, but Maine has gone overboard. As I write, 141 deaths in the state have been attributed to COVID-19. What are the factors involved with these deaths? Such as, what percentage are elderly, or have underlying health problems?

I’m not positive, but no one under the age of 18 has died in Maine to my knowledge. So why all the mandatory mask wearing for young people? They say that it is to stop the spread of the virus.

Truth is, you can slow the spread but you can’t completely stop it. Even with vaccines, new viruses arrive every so often that we have to deal with.

Every day we are informed of all the new cases of COVID-19. Could it be because more people are getting tested? The only concerns should be the number of people on ventilators and the death count.

Also, has anyone considered the long-term health affects of mask wearing for long periods? Particularly in young people with still-developing respiratory systems?

Will Grenier, New Gloucester