AUBURN — Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $10,000 cash with a Maine pre-trial contract Tuesday afternoon for an Auburn woman charged with shooting another woman in the face.

Kachina Swasey, 24, is facing felony charges of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

She is also facing two felony counts of assault on an officer and a single count of reckless conduct with a firearm, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Other charges include misdemeanor refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

Swasey’s bail conditions include no use or possession of alcohol, illegal drugs, or dangerous weapons, including firearms, being subject to random search or testing, and having no contact with the victim or any of the eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Swasey will also have to abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit written by Auburn Detective David Madore, Auburn police were called around 5:36 p.m. Sunday to a shooting behind Roopers Beverage on Main Street.

Upon arriving, Madore said that officers found that Jessica Swearingen, 38, had been shot in the face with a .22 caliber handgun and that several eyewitnesses to the shooting had detained the shooter.

Swearingen, who was conscious and alert when officers arrived at the scene, identified Swasey as the person who shot her. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where she was later listed as being in stable condition.

Madore said that there were three eyewitnesses to the shooting and all three said that Swasey shot Swearingen following a “short physical altercation between the two.”

After Swearingen was shot, one of the eyewitnesses said that they chased Swasey a short distance and detained her until police officers arrived.

After police officers arrested Swasey, Madore said that Swasey bit an Auburn police officer, spit on another officer while being processed at the jail.

“A spit hood was placed on Swasey and she attempted to bite (two officers) as they were applying the spit hood,” Madore said in the affidavit. “Swasey was completely uncooperative with officers while in the interview room.”

Madore said in the affidavit that while Detectives Jim Phillips and Dan Chabot were walking Swasey to the police cruiser to take her to the jail, she asked Phillips if he “wanted some COVID” and proceeded to spit in his face.

Swasey was later taken to St. Mary’s to be “medically cleared for incarceration,” according to Madore.

She was placed in four-point restraints upon arriving at St. Mary’s after kicking Phillips in the chest, Madore added.

Swasey is on pre-conviction bail for a domestic violence incident from earlier this year.

