Three heading for ‘jail’ in United Way fundraiser

FARMINGTON — United Way’s ‘No Bail … Go Directly to Jail!’ has announced the three ‘perps’ with the most donations: Kendra Baker, $645; Angela Pinkham, $350; and Eddie Hastings, $300.

Each will be picked up in a cruiser, transported and tossed in the clink for an hour on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Big Lots. Hours are Pinkham from 4 to 5 p.m., Hastings from 5 to 6 p.m. and United Way’s Baker from 6 to 7 p.m. Over $2,000 was raised, all of which will be reinvested into the community.

For more information about the United Way, visit www.uwtva.org or www.facebook.com/uwtva.

Norway church to hold indoor yard sale

NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main St., will hold its sixth indoor yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 17. Known for its annual outdoor August yard sale, this year has presented a challenge. Due to COVID-19 the church is having several smaller sales this year.

This sixth sale is a deep discount sale. The church will provide the bags and all that can be fit inside will cost $5. There will be discounts on all items that do not fit in the bags. Articles will include decorations, holiday gifts, small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, antiques, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture.

They are spaced in the church basement so that workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided by the church. Only a limited number will be able to shop at a time.

The money raised will be used for church missions, which include the free drive-thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups. Tickets for the annual November prize calendar will also be on sale for $10 each. There will be 62 chances to win.

For more information, call the church office at 207-743-2290 or check the Facebook page.