To the Editor:

The Board of the Tri-Town Food Cupboard met recently to discuss post-summer plans for food distribution. Because of the on-going Covid 19 epidemic, some changes were made only after serious deliberations.

It was recommended that due to the many unknowns, this year there will be no traditional Thanksgiving baskets for the community. The logistics of spacing, keeping people safe ,and the many unknowns at this time, have resulted in the board making this decision reluctantly.

“What can we do instead?” we asked ourselves. During the month of November, every effort will be made to be more generous with the food ,if it is available.

Clients who come in monthly, or those who may come in for just that month, will be helped one at a time, inside the building. Others will be asked to please wait in their car until volunteers can help them.

We are all hoping for changes in this situation and for a time that we may resume a more normal schedule. In the meantime, our Food Cupboard continues to serve the community on a regular basis, with food brought outside to clients’ vehicles.

Hours are still; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4,and Tuesday from 6-8 PM as well.

We apologize for these necessary changes, but we want to keep everyone as safe as possible-both our volunteers and clients. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Serving our community, Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard Board.

Martina Eastman

Secretary

Food Cupboard Board

Jay

