TURNER — Ava Gagnon scored a pair of goals to help direct Leavitt to 3-0 field hockey victory over Edward Little on Wednesday.

Eve Martineau started the scoring for Hornets with a second-period goal. Gagnon then scored one in the third and another in the fourth.

Hornets goalie Paige DeMascio made six saves, while Edward Little goalie Elyse Syphers stopped 11 shots.

BOYS SOCCER

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2, tie: Garrett Gaudin and Ryan Thibeault scored for the Hornets in a draw with the Tigers in Turner.

Cam Lasselle and Braden Dorogi scored for Gardiner, and goalie Sean Doyle made four saves.

each scored for Leavitt.

GIRLS SOCCER

BONNY EAGLE 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Hailey Koons scored five goals, giving her 37 for her career to set a new school record, in the Scots’ win over the Patriots in Standish.

Emily Jackson had three assists, Laura Libby had one assist and Jocelyn Manson finished with three saves for Bonny Eagle (1-2).

Ellie Schlichting scored in the first half for the Patriots (1-2). West Duffy added a second-half goal and goalie Ivy Abrams made five saves.

LEAVITT 5, GARDINER 0: Lotus Laveriere turned in a hat trick and had an assist as the Hornets rolled over the Tigers in Gardiner.

Katie Blouin and Alison Noniweicz each added a goal and Lotus Laverdiere collected a pair of assists for Leavitt in the win.

OAK HILL 2, HALL-DALE 0: Elise Worth and Gabby Chessie each tallied goals to lead the Raiders to a win over the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

Paige Gonya made 10 saves for Oak Hill (3-1-0) to earn the shutout. Audrey Gilbert had three saves for Hall-Dale (2-2-0).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

EDWARD LITTLE 38, LEWISTON 41, LEAVITT 47: Red Eddies freshman Ellis Slover took first place in the three-team meet with a winning time of 18:47.9.

Leavitt’s Logan Ouellette (19:05.1) took second place and Lewiston’s Adam Bilodeau (:19:44.5) finished third.

Team Scores

Edward Little 38, Lewiston 41, Leavitt 47

Individual Results

1. Ellis Slover (EL) 18:47.9; 2. Logan Ouellette (Lea) 19:05.1; 3. Adam Bilodeau (Lew) 19:44.5; 4. Gabe Durazo (Lea) 20:27.8; 5. Feysal Abdirahaman (Lew) 20:58; 6. Dominick Toscano (Lea) 21:12.6; 7. Weston Hartley (EL) 21:20.4; 8. Jaden Ouellette (EL) 21:40.4; 9. Landon Cougle (EL) 21:43.7; 10. Damon Dewitt (Lew) 22:32; 11. Abdi Ali (Lew) 22:52.2; 12. Gavin Golder (Lew) 22:57.9; 13. Devin Smith (EL) 23:00; 14. Cam Langlois (EL) 23:16.2; 15. Tyler Levesque (Lew) 23:34.5; 16. Jabreel Muhammad-Aceto (Lew) 25:33.4; 17. Brandon Lynch (Lew) 25:45.2; 18. Noah Brisson (Lea) 27:43.5; 19. Elias Libby (Lea) 27:54.1; 20. Cole Ward (Lew) 29:19.6; 21. Elgin Physic (Lew) 31:46.4; 22. Jonathan Schomaker (Lea) 37:32.5

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

EDWARD LITTLE 27, LEAVITT 28: Leavitt’s Margo Kenyon (20:49.4) took first place, but Edward Little Payton Bell (21:28.8), Lily Vincent (22:15.8) and Emily Quinnel (23:11.8) placed second, third and fourth, respectively, to give the Red Eddies the victory.

Lewiston’s lone runner, Koral Morin, came in 13th (29:04.3)

Team Scores

Edward Little 27, Leavitt 28, Lewiston ns.

Individual Results

1. Margo Kenyon (Lea) 20:49.4; 2. Payton Bell (EL) 21:28.8; 3. Lily Vincent (EL) 22:15.8; 4. Emily Quinnel (EL) 23:11.8; 5. Ellery MacGregor (Lea) 23:18.7; 6. Jaidyn Negley (Lea) 23:37.6; 7. Kenzie Cote (Lea) 24:28.3; 8. Kaelyn Langlois (EL) 24:40.7; 9. Abby Marston (Lea) 24:47.2; 10. Molly Vincent (EL) 25:40.5; 11. Eryn Ryan (Lea) 28:29.6; 12. Koral Morin (Lew) 29:04.3; 13. Johanna Corey (EL) 29:32; 14. Abby Lavoie (Lea) 32:45.

« Previous

filed under: