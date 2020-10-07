Jess Fay is running for re-election to our state Legislature (District 66), and I’d like to say why she’s my candidate.

I have known Jess since she had the florist shop on Route 302 in Raymond. More recently she’s become my “garden neighbor” at the Raymond Community Garden. I get to chat with her a lot and about many different things. She’s funny, caring and intelligent. She’s concerned about local business and the environment, and knows both can be balanced to keep us moving forward.

She cares about her constituents and our economy and works very hard to make the economy strong and the environment healthy. Her work in the Legislature reflects that. In her years in office she’s shown she’s good for our district, and will continue to be so if reelected.

Linda Pankewicz, Raymond