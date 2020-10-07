AUBURN — L/A Community Little Theatre will host Community Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the theater, 30 Academy St. The theater will partner with friends in the Costume Department to continue work on the collection of costumes. In addition, participants will prepare walls for paint in the stairwells and clean the third-floor hallway.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear painting clothing. An extra shop vacuum is needed if someone has one available. All other tools and supplies will be provided. Masks are required to participate and social distancing will be followed. Water, snacks and pizza will be provided at lunchtime.

Those participating should use the main entrance by the box office and go to the third floor. There will be a brief huddle prior to the start of the session. Volunteers of all ages and capabilities are invited to stay for the whole session or just an hour.

For more information or to sign up, contact Brandon at [email protected]