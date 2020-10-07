An illustrated presentation by Earle G. Shettleworth Jr., Maine State Historian, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, celebrates the publication of his book, “Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes: Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” just released by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art and Brandeis University Press.

This talk will highlight the early printed views of Maine’s towns and cities. From Bangor to Saco, residents turned to such leading artists as Fitz Henry Lane and talented local artists, including Esteria Butler and Cyrus William King to create these panoramic views. Celebrating the bicentennial of Maine’s statehood, this book explores the role lithography played in promoting the state and its early artistic and economic aspirations. Included are nineteenth-century lithographs of the Bowdoin College campus. Shettleworth guest-curated the exhibition of the same name on view at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art earlier this year.

This is an online event. Registration is required.

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

