“Mother Earth,” a new show, will run from Friday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Nov. 6, at Gallery 302 in Bridgton. This exhibit, with works created by members of the Bridgton Art Guild, will be featured in the 3rd Thursday Art Mart video which will air on the Gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. To see the work in person, gallery hours are from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday; and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-2787, visit gallery302.com or see our Facebook page.

