The artwork of Maine artist Chris Covert is presented in a solo show, “My Painting and Pottery,” which runs from Thursday, Oct. 8 through Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the River Room gallery at River Arts in Damariscotta.

Covert’s mixed media show combines her pottery and painting in this colorful display of fine works. With a bachelors of applied arts in ceramics from Boston University, Covert’s expert experience as a production potter for 45 years is evident. This show features her most recent works including colorful wheel thrown and slab built stoneware pottery. In her paintings, Covert draws from the natural world around her, enhanced by her memory and imagination. Her intention is to draw the viewers into reminiscences of their own personal experience. She is especially drawn to the appearances of the intersections of land and water; woods and trees; and the floating world of small boats and reflections. In this show, she celebrates Maine and Martha’s Vineyard in paint.

“My Painting and Pottery” is Covert’s first gallery show in midcoast Maine since moving to Warren in 2017. She has been juried into several of River Arts’ monthly juried exhibitions and has shown her paintings in the non-juried member shows since joining the organization.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St in Damariscotta and regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at (207) 563-6868.

filed under: