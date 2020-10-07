TOPSHAM – Jeannine R. (Scribner) Valley, 87, of Topsham passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at home after a brief illness. She was born June 6, 1933 to Albert and Germaine Carignan.

She graduated from Gorham State Teacher’s College where she met Carroll Scribner. They married and raised four children together until 1971 when they divorced. She married Percy Valley in 1980.

Jeannine enjoyed many things but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was involved with Red Hat Society and Widows and Soul Sisters of Lisbon Falls Baptist Church.

Jeannine was predeceased by her second husband Percy, sister Carmen Bois and brother Leo Carignan. She is survived by her brother Albert Carignan and his wife Jackie, brother Richard Carignan and sister Marthe Shiver. Jeannine is also survived by her children Marc Scribner, Laural Grant and her husband Donald, Kristine Cornish and husband James, Donald Scribner and his wife Pamela; as well as seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives in Lewiston. A private service for immediate family only will follow at 3 p.m. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.funeralalternatives.ne