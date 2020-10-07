LEEDS – Nancy was born in Bath to Gordon E. Pinkham and Dorothy Moore Pinkham. She attended schools in Bath, New Hampshire College and the University of Maine, L/A campus.

Throughout her life Nancy loved music and shared that love with many and played in local bands, including Wild Honey and Country Magic. She was also a well known professional photographer, and captured memorable events for the entire family.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents and Donald Starbird. She is survived by her partner of 48 years, Virginia Starbird and the Starbird children, Ron and Kathy (Gamache) Starbird, Kristie Starbird and Dan Feely, Debra Starbird; grandchildren, Shannon (Starbird) and Don D’Auteuil (Marciano, Jaden, Isabella) Matthew and Nikki (Cushing) Starbird (Arianna, Cheyenne) Corina (Starbird) and John Clark (Jason, Jaden, Aubrey and Brynn) Nicholas and Bakka (Mathieu) Starbird; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Auburn with the Rev. Jodi Hayashida officiating. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net