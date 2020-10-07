RUMFORD – Phyllis L. (Barnett, Brown) Young, 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. Before arriving at the community home Phyllis lived in her log home in Byron, Maine for many years.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Banaman and Lila Barnett; husbands, Lee E. Brown, Donald S. Young, and life partner Kenneth Waugh; sons, James Scot Young, Randall Lee Brown; sisters, Katherine Wight, James Barnett, Muriel McKercher, Sylvia Wight (Bill), Pearl Weston, Malcolm Barnett, Lee Barnett; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Neal) Couture of Rumford, Jeanne (Steve) LaPointe of Rumford and Allison (Keith Hall) Whynot of Windsor; grandchildren, Adrienne (Chris) Mosey, Tristan (June Lee) LaPointe, Kevin (Jennifer Campbell) Couture, Colby (Alysia) Whynot; great-grandchildren, Emma Couture, Welsey Whynot; Keith’s children, Nick and Meagan Hall (Michah and children); dear friend Melanie Farmer; Kenny’s children, Steve Waugh, Tammy (Clayton Pelletier) Waugh, Kendra Waugh; sisters-in-law Irene Hutchinson, Judith (Roger) Boucher, Janet Young Law; as well as dear nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and family at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Phyllis was employed by Oxford Paper company in the 40’s and 50’s, then maintained her house and growing family before re- entering the workforce in the 70’s to work at G. H. Bass. Mom managed her blended family like a conductor, she enjoyed many pastimes, entertaining family, fishing at the lake, dancing, a good berry patch, Cruises, Trips to Alaska/Hawaii, gardening, pickling, snowmobiling , visits to PEI, bowling, The Card Girls and all things St. Barnabas.

She was a remarkable woman who was a force of nature. She was a rock to us- showing us to walk through life with kindness and compassion. While her void will be huge, her amazing spirit remains.

Special Thanks to Allison and Keith for caring for Mom and Kenny during the past winter in their home.

A memorial service at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of S. G. Thibault Funeral Home 250 Penobscot St. Rumford. Please visit http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Phyllis’s family and friends.

Donations may be made in honor of Phyllis to:

Saint Barnabas

Episcopal Church

71 Rumford Ave.

Rumford, ME 04276