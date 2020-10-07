AUBURN – Ronaldo LeBlond, 90, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn with his family by his side. He was born in Auburn on July 30, 1930 a son of the late Joseph and Eva (Tremblay) LeBlond. He grew up in the Auburn area and attended local schools.

He married Therese Bouvier on June 5, 1965 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston and they had a daughter. After they were married, they lived in New Auburn and Ronaldo worked at various shoe factories until his retirement.

He will always be remembered for his love of spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Louise Reissfelder and her husband Tyson of Lewiston. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren, Jillian and Caleb Reissfelder. He was predeceased by his loving wife Therese in 2016, as well as his brother, Rosario LeBlond.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of nurses and doctors at the Hospice House in Auburn for the unconditional care and compassion that was shown to him during his time with them.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ronaldo and interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.