SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC – Sister Gilberte Desrosiers, formerly of Sainte-Agathe, Maine, died at the age of 85 in the infirmary of the Sisters of Charity of Saint-Hyacinthe on Oct. 4, 2020 after 65 years of religious profession.Sr. Gilberte served from 1960 to 1982 on the Indian Resevation St. Theresa Point in Manitoba, Canada where she was affectionately known as Sister Cook, for her culinary abilities. From 1986 to 1989 she prepared meals for the Accueil Fraternel, a Soup Kitchen in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec. Sr. Gilberte was then transferred to Sherbrooke, Québec in 1990 until 2018 where she served as a volunteer, sharing what she loved most, cooking and singing. She was active in the Cuisines Collectives, an organization aiding underprivileged women prepare nutritious, low cost meals. She was also director of the choir Chorale Evasion, singing in many local Residences for the elderly and in nursing homes as well as music director for her parish church.Besides her religious family, sister Gilberte is survived by a brother, Georges Bourgoin of Lewiston, Maine, four sisters, Jeannette Beaudoin of Lewiston, Pauline Coolidge (William) de Wagne of Maine, Therese Daigneault (Leo) of Poland, Maine, Aline Provencher (Richard) of Auburn, Maine, and a sister-in-law, Katherine Bourgoin of Lewiston; as well as several nieces and nephews.A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the community cemetery.Ubald Lalime Funéral Home, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC http://www.ubaldlalime.com