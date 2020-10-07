LEWISTON — The paintings of Lewiston residents Susan and Paul Boucher are on display through October in the Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center. Their love of the Maine outdoors inspires their work and lives.
Art is an integral part of Paul’s essence and has been for almost 40 years. His style combines a sense of realism with his own unique form of imagination. He has studied under various artists but is essentially self-taught. He enjoys studying wildlife in its natural habitat and spends hours of research and study on each of his paintings.
Susan has been interested in art for most of her life. Primarily painting with watercolors, most of her paintings are done in the studio utilizing her own photographic images. “I have an endless fascination with my subjects: the undulating shapes of flowers, children and woodland scenes.”
The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop adjacent to the main lobby at the hospital. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.
