Charges
Lewiston
• Casey Graham, 34, of 131 Pierce St., on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 2:01 a.m. Wednesday at 2 College St.
• Dennis Christopher, 29, of 167 Pine St., on a charge of violating a protection order, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
• Shawn Lord, 37, of 929 Main St., Wilton, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Howe’s Corner Road, Turner.
