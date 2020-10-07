Lewiston voters have an excellent opportunity to vote for Margaret Craven, longtime Lewiston legislator, who is running for reelection to House District 59.

Margaret has had a stellar career as a Democrat in Lewiston politics. Lewiston voters first sent her to Augusta in 2002. They returned her five more times, a total of four terms as representative and three terms as state senator. She had a recent four year hiatus, caring for her husband during his terminal illness.

Margaret now returns, energetic, eager and looking forward to continuing her service to the people of Lewiston. Her years of dedicated service for Lewiston are impressive and noteworthy. I live in Auburn so am unable to vote for her.

My ties with Lewiston-Auburn are strong: Lewiston native (LHS Class of 1955) and Auburn Citizen of the Year 2016. Please return Margaret Craven to House District 59 to work for Lewiston and you.

Rachel Morin, Auburn