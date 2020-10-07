LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert announced Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, that a district-wide employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is not assigned to any one building within the district.

“Since we live in a small community, we feel it is very important to share all information that is pertinent to everyone’s health and safety,” Albert wrote in a letter to RSU 73 staff, students and families. “A district-wide staff person associated with RSU 73 recently tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019,” otherwise known as COVID-19. “However, this person was not in school during their infectious period and no further action is needed at this time, per the Maine Center of Disease Control.”

The letter also provided instructions for monitoring individuals and students, symptoms of the disease and preventative measures recommended by the CDC.

In an email later Wednesday, Albert said the test result was obtained Wednesday, the staff member is from Livermore Falls and has a pretty good idea where contact with an infected individual occurred.

Any additional steps taken by the district will depend on the circumstances as they arise, Albert said.

Thursday, the Maine CDC provided additional information.

According to a letter sent by Superintendent Scott Albert to staff, students and families, the contact tracer has expanded the timeline of infectiousness back to Thursday, Sept. 24. Staff and students that have had close contact with this employee have been notified and have been told to quarantine for 14 days and also to be tested.

All secondary contacts including employees and students are safe to continue daily life without any restrictions, per the Maine CDC.

At the Sept. 24 school board meeting, Director Andrew Sylvester of Livermore announced he tested positive for the disease.

RSU 73 includes students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls, and some from Fayette. Spruce Mountain Primary School is in Livermore, the elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay and the adult education program operates from the central office in Livermore Falls.

RSU 73 is using a hybrid instruction model with cohort A attending classes in the schools Monday and Tuesday while cohort B attends Wednesday and Thursday. The cohorts were divided by last names, with members of combined families attending the same cohort. Families were also able to opt for fully remote instruction.

Fall sports competitions with other districts are only being allowed in golf and cross country, sports deemed low-risk by the Maine Principals’ Association.

As of Oct. 1, Spruce Mountain High School had 136 students in cohort A, 130 in cohort B and 105 fully remote students.

Spruce Mountain Middle School’s numbers were 137 in A, 125 in B and 92 remote.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School’s numbers were 111 in A, 116 in B and 83 remote.

Spruce Mountain Primary School’s numbers were 139 in A, 128 in B and 67 remote.

The district will continue to share additional information as it becomes available from the Maine CDC.

