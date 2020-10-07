The Hannaford supermarket in Saco has issued a single-store recall of fresh pizza dough after someone was believed to have inserted metal objects into dough sold in the deli department.

The Saco police department is actively investigating the tampering incident.

Customers who purchased fresh pizza dough at the store between Monday, Oct. 5 at 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. should not consume the product and may return it to the store for a full refund, according to Hannaford Supermarkets. No injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection with this recall, the company said.

The incident came to light after a customer returned some pizza dough that had been tampered with, Hannaford said.

This story will be updated.

