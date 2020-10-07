BASEBALL

MINORS: Major League Baseball is moving ahead with planning to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball as part of a project to shrink affiliations from 160 to 120.

MLB said it had retained Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work on the transition.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expired Sept. 30 without a successor deal following a year of acrimonious negotiations.

MAJORS: Indians Manager Terry revealed that he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and required an extended stay in intensive care at the Cleveland Clinic while dealing with medical issues that sidelined him for all but 14 games this season.

The 61-year-old Francona, who plans to return in 2021, said he’s relieved to have the ordeal, which beat him up mentally and physically, behind him.

SOCCER

BRAZIL: Striker Neymar left Wednesday’s training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday’s opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

MLS: Colorado’s home game against Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday night after a member of the Rapids’ staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

GOLF

PGA: Brooks Koepka is ready to get back to golf, announcing he will play next week in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Koepka has not played since he missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 14. He withdrew ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs because of lingering injuries with his leg, hopeful time off would allow him to play in the U.S. Open. Instead, he had to withdraw because he wasn’t fully healthy.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: North Carolina will begin play in the relocated Maui Invitational by facing UNLV in the Tar Heels’ home state as the tournament begins Nov. 30.

The tournament announced its eight-team bracket and three-day schedule, nearly three weeks after saying it would move from its traditional setting in Hawaii to Asheville, North Carolina, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOOTBALL: The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The MAC, which was the first FBS conference to postpone fall football and the last to reverse course, released its schedule Wednesday.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Former driver Justin Marks has started a new team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez.

The team announced Wednesday is called Trackhouse Racing and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez, who will drive for his fourth team in four years. The team will have an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

« Previous

Next »