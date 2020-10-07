(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 7
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky.
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Doosan at SK
MLB BASEBALL
2:08 p.m.
MLBN — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston
3:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Thursday
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
