(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 7

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky.

KBO BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Doosan at SK

MLB BASEBALL

2:08 p.m.

MLBN — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston

3:35 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

7:10 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

9:08 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NHL HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Thursday

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at LG

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

filed under: