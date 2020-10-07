A recent writer questioned whether Bettyann Sheats supported veterans. Her support is very clear and demonstrated by action rather than talk. Bettyann has worked to expand access to Veterans Administration health care for retired and moderate income veterans. She has worked individually helping veterans qualify for assistance. She is an active member of the Maine Military Community Network and American Legion Post 31.

Bettyann works quietly with organizations that support active duty military families and that work to address service-related mental health disabilities and prevent suicide. She led the effort to expand the number of Veterans Treatment Courts in Androscoggin County.

Bettyann believes supporting veterans is good for everyone. It is but an example of her concern for all people and their day-to-day lives. A vote for Bettyann for House District 64 is a vote to strengthen our families and communities.

Susan Martin, Auburn